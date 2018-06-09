Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)' (Week in Review)

. Dayseeker Stream 'Six Feet Under (Reimagined)' was a top story on Monday: (Freeman) Dayseeker have released an online stream of their track "Six Feet Under (Reimagined)." The song comes from their upcoming new version of their "Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising" album. We were sent the following details:



The new version, titled Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising - Reimagined, will be released in two configurations. It will be released as a five song digital/streaming EP and as a physical album. The physical deluxe edition of the album will include the entire original release, along with the five new tracks and new artwork.



The new songs include three "reimagined" versions of album tracks - along with two covers. The band offers its take on Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" and Linkin Park's "Crawling."



"It was a blast getting to recreate these songs with an entirely different sound," singer Rory Rodriguez said. "This video holds a special place in my heart, we incorporated a photo of my mother and myself into some of the shots and we're really proud of how it turned out." Check out "Six Feet Under (Reimagined)" - here. Freeman submitted this story.

