News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album (Week in Review)

.
Korn

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album was a top story on Monday: Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has reassured fans about the band's upcoming studio album after some comments he previously had made were misunderstood.

Davis has been promoting his debut solo album "Black Labyrinth" and has naturally been asked about Korn's new album. During a recent interview, he said that James 'Munky' Shaffer and Brian 'Head' Welch have been "writing with different people for a while now," according to Metal Hammer.

This led to speculation that they guitarists were working with outside songwriters but during a release event for his new solo album he clarified those comments. He said, "Munky and Head have been working with a couple of different producers. I f***ing hate the internet, man. I say, 'Hey, the guys have been working with a couple of people,' and they say, 'Oh, now they're using writers, and they suck.' I f***ing hate it!

"They're working with two producers. We're writing everything. And when I get done with this tour, I'm going to go back, I think, in July for a couple of days and start working with them.

"We're just working on music. It's just how it works. We're still writing our own music. It's all good." - here.

Korn Music and more

Korn T-shirts and Posters

More Korn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman

Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reveals Solo Album 'Black Labyrinth' Details

Korn's Jonathan Davis Streams New Solo Song 'What It Is'

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releasing His First Solo Album

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

Film About Metallica Star's 12-Year-Old Son Playing with Korn

A Perfect Circle, Korn and Stone Sour Lead Knotfest Lineup

Korn, Shinedown, Stone Sour Lead Rise Above Fest Lineup

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.