Davis has been promoting his debut solo album "Black Labyrinth" and has naturally been asked about Korn's new album. During a recent interview, he said that James 'Munky' Shaffer and Brian 'Head' Welch have been "writing with different people for a while now," according to Metal Hammer.

This led to speculation that they guitarists were working with outside songwriters but during a release event for his new solo album he clarified those comments. He said, "Munky and Head have been working with a couple of different producers. I f***ing hate the internet, man. I say, 'Hey, the guys have been working with a couple of people,' and they say, 'Oh, now they're using writers, and they suck.' I f***ing hate it!

"They're working with two producers. We're writing everything. And when I get done with this tour, I'm going to go back, I think, in July for a couple of days and start working with them.

"We're just working on music. It's just how it works. We're still writing our own music. It's all good." - here.