Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP (Week in Review)
Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP was a top story on Monday: (Freeman) Metal supergroup Cast The Stone have regrouped and announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Empyrean Atrophy" on August 31st. The group features original members Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index, Scour), Derek Engemann (ex-Cattle Decapitation, Scour), Jesse Schobel (Legend, ex-Scour) and vocalist Andy Huskey. We were sent the following background details: First formations of Cast The Stone began in 2002, long before its protagonists departed for their better known metal-scene mainstays, including death metal bands Misery Index, Cattle Decapitation, and Scour with Phil Anselmo on vocals. While such ties leave a clear mark, Cast The Stone emerge not as some metal supergroup, but as a project of the original and purest intent of its membership. Read more - here.
