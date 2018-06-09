News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP (Week in Review)

.
Cast The Stone

Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP was a top story on Monday: (Freeman) Metal supergroup Cast The Stone have regrouped and announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Empyrean Atrophy" on August 31st.

The group features original members Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index, Scour), Derek Engemann (ex-Cattle Decapitation, Scour), Jesse Schobel (Legend, ex-Scour) and vocalist Andy Huskey. We were sent the following background details:

First formations of Cast The Stone began in 2002, long before its protagonists departed for their better known metal-scene mainstays, including death metal bands Misery Index, Cattle Decapitation, and Scour with Phil Anselmo on vocals. While such ties leave a clear mark, Cast The Stone emerge not as some metal supergroup, but as a project of the original and purest intent of its membership. Read more - here.

Freeman submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Cast The Stone Music and more

Cast The Stone T-shirts and Posters

More Cast The Stone News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metal Supergroup Cast The Stone Returning With New EP

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.