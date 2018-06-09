OOMPH! Announce European Tour

OOMPH! comments on the recently unveiled signing with Napalm Records: "We're looking forward to release our thirteenth studio album together with Napalm Records on January 18th, 2019! This time at the same time in quite a lot of countries in the world, even in countries, where it was difficult for our fans to get our CDs immediately. At the moment we are still working on recording the last guitar riffs in our studio and have started to mix the album in parallel. One thing we can tell you: it's going to be very hard and dark!"

OOMPH! will take the road again in 2019 with a series of headliner appearances on a full European Tour in March all over Europe. The tour starts off in Germany and stops in the Netherlands, France, Spain, the UK, Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland. See the dates - here.

