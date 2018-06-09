News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Haethor's Beautiful (Week in Review)

.
Haethor

Singled Out: Haethor's Beautiful was a top story on Monday: Eccentric electropop duo Haethor just released their self-titled debut album and to celebrate we asked one half of the duo, Amy Owens (vocals/songwriter), to tell us about the single "Beautiful". Here is the story:

Most of our debut album comes from a place of wonder and introspection, remarking on life's penchant for unexpected change with equal parts pain and delight. But "Beautiful" is different. Howard's background in industrial music led him to create some music that was darker and more aggressive than any of our other tracks. When I first heard his musical idea for this song, I was both excited and nervous to tap into a side of me that wasn't stars and roses. But like any person, I have my moments, and I reached into my poetry vault to a day when I was feeling particularly resentful. I thought at first that it was narcissistic and petty, and that perhaps it would undermine my own internal conversation about my strength as a woman. It was a bit scary, even embarrassing, to think about putting these thoughts out into the world. I reached out to a couple of girlfriends to see if they had ever felt this way too. Turns out they had, and quite often. So, whatever I or anyone else thinks about it, it's an honest feeling. Since being open about this scared me so much, I knew it was the right subject for this song.

Recording "Beautiful" was tough. I was so intimidated by my own poetry and the aggressiveness of the song that I wouldn't even share the lyrics until I was in the booth to record it. Vocally, it is really difficult to sing, and I often had to pull the headphones several inches away from my ears in order to "scream" the chorus. But there was only ever one way to do it: heart out, soul bared.

So, out of what feeling was this poem born? One evening I came home from a night out, and I caught myself in the mirror and thought, "hmm I look pretty good today." But I was alone, as performers often are. It felt like such a waste. I just wanted to be noticed and adored like a girl needs every once in a while, not by a crowd, but by someone who loves you inside and out. Not only was I alone that evening, but I remembered that even in the presence of someone I loved, I was constantly rivaled by the iPhone, which is an indicator that a person would rather connect with anyone else but me. This song is a clear message to any would-be lovers: pay attention to your girl. Notice her. Notice the small things. If you do, you will keep her forever. If not, she will either wither in your presence or find sunlight somewhere else.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!

Haethor Music and more

Haethor T-shirts and Posters

More Haethor News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Haethor's Beautiful

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Add New Date To Fall Tour- As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns- Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims- Iron Maiden Singer Says Music Industry Exploited Fans- more

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Add New Stadium Date To Fall Tour

As I Lay Dying Classic Lineup Returns With New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Addresses Satanism Claims

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

Ghost Fans Near $10K Raised For Concert Death Man's Family

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

Poison Star Wants To Play Special Full Album Shows

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Rob Zombie And Zeuss Finishing Up New Album

Black Peaks Stream New Song 'Home' and Reveal Album Release Details

Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary

Singled Out: Molly Kruse's Ruby

KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.