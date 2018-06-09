Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover (Week in Review)

. Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover was a top story on Monday: Van Halen's classic 1984 hit "Panama" has been giving an unusual "hillbillyfied" makeover courtesy of Steve 'N' Seagulls, who are streaming their version of the track. The song will be featured on the group's forthcoming third album "Grainsville", which is set to be released on August 31st. The band has this to say, "We started working on this '80s dmasterpiece almost a year ago in the Finnish countryside. "It was one of the first songs we looked at for our upcoming third album. When Hiltunen and Herman started to bang out those iconic riffs with the accordion and the banjo, it immediately sounded right. Some nice booty shakin' flavours were then added in the studio, and now here it is. This is an ode to the Finnish summer heat and all the old Toyotas still rollin' down the streets..." Check it out - here. Steve 'N' Seagulls Music and more Steve 'N' Seagulls T-shirts and Posters More Steve 'N' Seagulls News Share this article



