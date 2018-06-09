Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Kaye recently discussed what it was like to play with the band again during the Cruise to the Edge earlier this year and what he is looking forward to with joining the band for the full anniversary trek.

On the reunion earlier this year during the band's annual music cruise: "My last performance with Yes was on the TALK tour in the 90's and very happily retired and even more happily married the love of my life. I didn't miss playing or being on the road and it was only a chance meeting with Billy Sherwood that resulted in a change of plan. He persuaded me to dust off the B3 and get it out of storage which resulted in some really great music with Circa. Of course, Billy went on to play bass with Yes when Chris Squire tragically died and it was great to reunite with Billy and Yes on CTTE."

He shared this about this summer's tour which is set to kick off on Tuesday in Ste Charles, Il.: "The 50th Anniversary Tour is obviously a milestone and although I was not anticipating going on the road again, the opportunity to play Yes music again with such great guys was something I couldn't turn down. I am most looking forward to reconnecting with Steve after so many years, and playing again with Alan, Jon, Billy, Jay and especially with Geoff, who was so generous to me on the CTTE Cruise." See the dates for the tour - here.