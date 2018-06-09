Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video

The band will be releasing "Gravity" on June 29th and frontman Matt Tuck offered the following thoughts about the new single, "'Letting You Go' was a very challenging song to write in so many ways.

"It's by far the most experimental track I've ever written - musically and lyrically. I really wanted to make a track that stood out from the crowd and separated us from any other band in our genre, and that's exactly what 'Letting You Go' does." Watch the video - here.