Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency (Week in Review)
Florida Georgia Line Announce Las Vegas Residency was a top story on Tuesday: Florida Georgia Line are going Vegas. The country music stars have announced that they will be launching a special limited run residency in Sin City this fall. Dubbed Florida Georgia Line Live From Las Vegas, the special run of shows are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, December 1 inside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
