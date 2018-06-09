|
Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality' (Week in Review)
Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality' was a top story on Tuesday: The Gin Blossoms have announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled "Mixed Reality" on June 15th that was produced by Don Dixon and engineered by Mitch Easter. Frontman Robin Wilson had this to say, "I knew we were recording with Don and Mitch, and I managed to hack into a young version of myself to craft songs. All of us turned in our best work in 25 years. Regardless of commercial outcome, I know 'Mixed Reality' is special, and that we've lived up to our legacy." He added, "We're at the point now where we play better, we communicate better, we get along more. We're more grateful. It's a very full-circle thing for us to be releasing 'Mixed Reality.'" - here.
