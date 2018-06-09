Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

The tour is set to kick off on July 22nd in Clarkston, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre and will now run until Roctober 11th where it concludes in Portland, OR at the Veteran Memorial Coliseum.

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say,"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019.

"We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see! We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!" Read more including the dates - here.