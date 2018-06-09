|
Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati (Week in Review)
Jack White Given Key To The City Of Cincinnati was a top story on Tuesday: (BH) Jack White was presented with the Key to the City of Cincinnati by mayor John Cranley this past weekend as the rockers visited to headline the third day of the Bunbury Music Festival. We were sent the following details: The presentation took place at the King Records building and Mayor Cranley recognized White for performing at the festival and for his efforts to honor the King Records legacy. Joined by King Records legends Otis Williams, Philip Paul, and Bootsy Collins, Mayor Cranley presented Mr. White with a Key to the City highlighting his advocacy for music preservation, and more specifically his support of King Records. Read more - here.
