Monster Truck Streaming New Song 'Evolution' And Announce Album

The band took an unusual approach to recording the new studio effort. They captured the ideas via a recording rig while they were on the road before entering Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC with producer Dan Weller.

Jon 'Marv' Harvey had this to say about the approach, "When the inspiration strikes, use it, if you're not gonna use it, you're wasting it. As soon as you think something could be a good song, work on it immediately. Inspiration is so valuable. We want people to listen to it and have fun - have as much fun as possible."

Guitarist Jeremy Widerman added, "That's what I was going to say too. Right off the beginning of the album you hear me scream at Marv. That just kicks off the entire vibe of the album. Us in a room, having fun, joking and yelling at each other." Listen to the song - here.