System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song (Week in Review)

Scars On Broadway

System of a Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Stream New Song was a top story on Tuesday: System of a Down offshoot Scars On Broadway are streaming their brand new single "Dictator." The song is the title track to their forthcoming album which is set to be released on July 20th.

System Of A Down guitarist Daron Malakian previously told Rolling Stone the following about the album, "I recorded the album and then around that time System Of A Down started playing live again.

"Every time we'd play live, there'd be conversations like, 'Maybe we'll do an album.' So being the guy who wrote the majority of almost all the System songs in the past, I was like, 'All right, let me see what's happening with it. Let me hold on to these songs and let me see how this develops.'

"We talked about it and we weren't all on the same page. Not everybody was into the idea. But every time we played live, it kept coming up. I just got to the point where a lot of people were asking about the Scars album, so I was like, 'I'm going to put this album out.'

"Not knowing what's happening with System has kept me from putting my own stuff out. Too much time has passed, and I'm really excited to finally get some music out." Listen to the song - here.

Scars On Broadway Music and more

Scars On Broadway T-shirts and Posters

More Scars On Broadway News

