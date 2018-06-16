News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video (Week in Review)

.
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video was a top story on Tuesday: A Perfect Circle have announced some new dates for their upcoming North American fall tour and released a 2D video clip for "The Contrarian" from their "Eat The Elephant".

The footage from the new clip comes from the "Eat The Elephant" companion film which was directed by Steven Sebring ("Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band," "Dream of Life"). Watch the 2D clip here.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say about the hologram film, "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people." See the dates - here.

A Perfect Circle Music and more

A Perfect Circle T-shirts and Posters

More A Perfect Circle News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

A Perfect Circle Release 'Disillusioned' Video

A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.