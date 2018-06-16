|
A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video (Week in Review)

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video was a top story on Tuesday: A Perfect Circle have announced some new dates for their upcoming North American fall tour and released a 2D video clip for "The Contrarian" from their "Eat The Elephant". The footage from the new clip comes from the "Eat The Elephant" companion film which was directed by Steven Sebring ("Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band," "Dream of Life"). Watch the 2D clip here. Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say about the hologram film, "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people." See the dates - here.
