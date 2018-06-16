News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show (Week in Review)

.
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen received a special Tony Award for his one-man show, "Springsteen On Broadway", at the 72nd annual edition of the event in New York City on June 10.

The Tony Awards, which honor theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, announced its recognition of Springsteen's work "for his ongoing engagement, a once-in-a-lifetime theatregoing experience for the Broadway stage, allowing fans an intimate look at a music idol."

Hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles and broadcast by the CBS-TV network, Billboard reports Billy Joel presented the New Jersey rocker with the special honor during the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

"This is deeply appreciated," said Springsteen in a brief acceptance speech. "Thank you for making me feel so welcome on your block. Being part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor for me; it's been one of the most exciting things I have ever experienced." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Springsteen Music and more

Bruce Springsteen T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Looks To Bruce Springsteen For New Inspiration

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.