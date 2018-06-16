News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album (Week in Review)

Slipknot

Corey Taylor Really Opening Up On Next Album was a top story on Monday: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared some more details about the music for the band's forthcoming sixth studio album. The singer was asked about what is different with the new material from their past music.

He told Loudwire, "Well, it's been a heavy couple of years for me personally. So I'm working out some things, personally for myself, which has been great. I've been able to grab ahold of some of the depression that I've been fighting and formulate the way that I want to describe it. So some of these lyrics are, to me, some of the best I've ever written. It's probably the most I've shared in years.

"Hearing some of the guys in Slipknot read and react to some of the lyrics that I've been writing has been fantastic. I know Clown was like, just blown away by how open and raw it all felt. It felt like the old days. It felt like the beginning when it was just - we were the wound and the fans were the scabs. Trying to get it to heal and we were all trying to heal together. That's what this kind of feels like.

"It's been great watching the process and getting involved with the process, finally. Hearing the music that Clown and Jim and Jay and Alex and everybody else in the band has been really working on, and being able to listen to it with fresh ears and come at it from different standpoints has been really fulfilling. It's been really, really good." - here.

