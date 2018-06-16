News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour (Week in Review)

.
Corrosion Of Conformity

Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin Teaming For Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Corrosion Of Conformity and Orange Goblin have announced that they will be teaming up to hit the road for coheadlining tour of the UK that will feature support from Fireball Ministry and Black Moth .

The trek will hit 8 cities beginning on October 26th in Southampton. says Orange Goblin's Ben Ward had this to say, "We wanted to do something really special for our fans in the UK to celebrate the release of The Wolf Bites Back.

"We feel that this tour with the legendary Corrosion Of Conformity, the awesome Fireball Ministry and our very good friends in Black Moth, is going to go down in history and we are proud to be a part of it. This tour will be the heaviest, dirtiest and loudest tour of 2018 and we can't wait to hit the road!" Read more - here.

