Ghost Announce North American Fall Tour

The trek will include the band's previously announced headline arena dates at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on November 16 and Barclays Center in New York for the trek's closing night on December 15.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning Tuesday, June 12 at 10:00am local time, with general public seats on sale starting Friday, June 15 at 10:00 am local time.

News of the fall tour follows a recently-completed series of spring dates on the continent that began with an intimate show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 4, where the group debuted songs from their fourth studio record. See the dates - here.