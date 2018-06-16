News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden are streaming the first official video highlights package from the recently-launched Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour. The summer tour will wrap up with the second of two dates at London's O2 Arena on August 11.

Inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name, the three-month run will see the veteran metal outfit mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

According to Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, the set list will cover a large selection of 80s material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity. "As our fans know, we've been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith rejoined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with 'History/Hits' tours," explains Smallwood. "We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favorites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too."

As Smallwood outlined, Iron Maiden featured a series of rarely-performed tracks during the tour's opening night in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26. The band's 16-song set delivered six vintage tracks, including five that haven't been played in more than a decade: "Where Eagles Dare" and "Flight Of Icarus" from 1983's "Piece Of Mind", "Sign Of The Cross" from 1995's "The X Factor", "The Clansman" from 1998's "Virtual XI", "The Wicker Man" from 2000's "Brave New World", and "For The Greater Good Of God" from 2006's "A Matter Of Life And Death." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

