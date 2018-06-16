KOYO Release 'Jettisoned' Video

Ersmus had this to say, "The band have their own unique experimental sound and the album took me on an unpredictable journey, one I haven't been on since listening to Radiohead's In Rainbows for the first time.

"The conceptual design of the album's artwork by Archie Edwards lends itself well to animation and the visuals in the Jettisoned video are strongly inspired by retro sci-fi posters and book covers, something Archie and myself are both big fans of. Sci-fi often explores metaphors and this is what I've done in exploring the theme of Jettisoning."

Singer Huw Edwards added, "there's the one side, the hopeless, irrational thoughts of someone dealing with that and the other side, the clear-sighted observations of how others deal with it. The song twists and turns just like the twisted musings of the narrative." Watch the video - here.