Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour

The tour will be kicking off on November 30th in Tilburg at O13 and will conclude on December 16th in London at the Roundhouse. Kreator's Mille Petrozza had this to say, "I am more than excited to team up with three of the strongest and most unique bands in today's metal world for this killer package.

"For this run, we have prepared the biggest production in the history of the band to bring the ultimate Kreator experience to a hall near you. The European Apocalypse will be the tour of 2018, and I can't wait to see all of you in December. Hail to the Hordes!" Read more - here.