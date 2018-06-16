News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book (Week in Review)

.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are sharing an update on their upcoming book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", due this fall as part of the band's 50th Anniversary celebrations.

The project is billed as the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. "Work on the official book 'Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin' is almost complete," says the group in a new statement. "The images have been carefully selected and annotated throughout by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

"Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group's unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

"There will be regular updates and sneak previews showing the work in progress. Stay tuned." The statement was accompanied by an image of Page, Plant and Jones photographed last month with their working draft of the book. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Led Zeppelin Music and more

Led Zeppelin T-shirts and Posters

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Preview Official 50th Anniversary Book

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Led Zeppelin Score Chart Topping Hit With RSD Release

Robert Plant Approved Of Black Crowes and Jimmy Page Collaboration

Led Zeppelin Stream Video Preview For Record Store Day Release

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic Live Song Performance

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For West Was Won Reissue

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.