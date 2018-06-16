News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider (Week in Review)

Monster Truck

Monster Truck Release New Video Featuring Dee Snider was a top story on Tuesday: Monster Truck have released a brand new music video for their track "Evolution" which features a guest appearance from former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

The song comes from the group's new album "True Rockers", which is set to be released on September 14th. Lead singer and bassist Jon 'Marv' Harvey had this to say about working with Dee, "He's a true rocker. Who's more perfect than Dee Snider?"

Harvey added this about working with producers Gavin Brown and Maia Davies on three tracks on the new album, "We had a chance to work with some hit makers so we took the chance.

"What came out is different than anything we have done. Gavin and Maia were fantastic to work with. It added a lot of color to the record and allowed us the opportunity to take a risk and branch out a little. We want people to listen to it and have fun, have as much fun as possible." Watch the new video - here.

