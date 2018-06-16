News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour (Week in Review)

.
Roger Daltrey

The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey launched his symphonic "Tommy" tour of the US in Bethel, NY on June 8, and video from opening night is available online.

Daltrey performed The Who's 1969 rock opera in its entirety at the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, where he was joined by members of The Who's touring band and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic conducted by Keith Levinson.

"Tommy" was followed by a three-number encore that included the title track to 1978's "Who Are You", the 1971 classic, "Baba O'Riley", and closed with "Always Heading Home", the last song on Daltrey's new solo album, "As Long As I Have You."

Daltrey's month-long series of summer US shows sees the singer performing "Tommy" in its entirety alongside some of the most prestigious orchestras in the United States, including the Boston Pops, the New York Pops and the Nashville Symphony.

"I'm really looking forward to singing Tommy, not only with my great backing group, but also some of the finest orchestras in the country," said Daltrey prior to the tour launch. "Pete Townshend's rock music is particularly suited to being embellished by the sounds that an orchestra can add to the band. With the arrangements written by David Campbell, it should make a memorable night of entertainment for all those who love the arts." Check out video from the opening show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Roger Daltrey Music and more

Roger Daltrey T-shirts and Posters

More Roger Daltrey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Who's Roger Daltrey Launches Symphonic Tommy Tour

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Roger Daltrey Adds New Dates To U.S. Summer Tour

The Who's Pete Townshend Saved Roger Daltrey's New Solo Album

Roger Daltrey Streams Title Song To New Solo Album

The Who's Roger Daltrey Advises Fans To Wear Earplugs

Roger Daltrey Reveals More Details For The Who's Tommy Shows

The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces More 'Tommy' Tour Dates

Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra

The Who's Roger Daltrey Plan More Solo Shows In 2018

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.