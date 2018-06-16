News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Guns N' Roses headlined the second of three nights at the Download Festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK on June 9, and video from the event is streaming online.

Opening with a pair of tracks from their 1987 debut, "Appetite For Destruction" - "It's So Easy" and "Mr. Brownstone" - the band delivered a 3-hour, 28-song set of classic tracks and covers and featured the third 2018 performance of the 2004 Velvet Revolver classic, "Slither", following its recent debut in Berlin, Germany on June 3.

The tune was the lead single from "Contraband", the debut album by Velvet Revolver - which featured GNR members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, and entered the US Billboard 200 at No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.
Download UK also saw Guns N' Roses present the second performance of the tour of their new single, "Shadow Of Your Love", which was recorded with Mike Clink during the 1986 Sound City sessions and is among dozens of unreleased tracks that will be featured on the June 29 release of a series of expanded reissues of "Appetite For Destruction." Read more and watch videos from the Download set - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Guns N' Roses Music and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

