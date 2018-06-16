News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off their European tour in Lisbon, Portugal on June 7, and video from opening night is streaming online. The 5-week trek will see the pairing play three dates in London before wrapping the series up in Dublin on July 8.

The band delivered a 26-song of classics at the city's Altice Arena, starting with "Tear It Up" from 1986's "The Works" while featuring a new stage production celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1977 album classic, "News Of The World."

"The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we've ever mounted," says guitarist Brian May. "There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed!

"So, while we're still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought… 'YES !! One more around the block!' It's live, it's dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it's still fun!"

The European run will be followed by a 10-show residency in Las Vegas this fall; billed as "The Crown Jewels", the band will perform the limited engagement at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in the city starting September 1. Watch video from the tour kick off - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Queen Music and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video From Queen Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Queen Release 1st Trailer For Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce Residency

Robert Plant Releases 'The May Queen' Live Video

Queen Latifah's Mother Rita Passes Away

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Head Like a Haunted House' Video

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queen And Adam Lambert Announce Summer Tour

Queen Classic Rocks Super Bowl Commercial

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Ozzy Osbourne Wants Black Sabbath Reunion For Special Event- Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online- A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release

Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release

Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Will Thomas Reed's Home Is Where The Bar Is

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.