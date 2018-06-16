News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky' (Week in Review)

.
DevilDriver

DevilDriver and Randy Blythe Release 'Ghost Riders In The Sky' was a top story on Wednesday: DevilDriver and Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe, Johnny Cash's Cash's son John Carter and wife Ana Cristina Cash have revealed their cover of the classic "Ghost Riders In The Sky."

The track is the latest song that DevilDriver have shared from their forthcoming country covers album "Outlaws 'Til The End", which features them and special guests taking on some of the most iconic tracks from the outlaw country genre.

Frontman Dez Fafara explained the reason for the new collection, "I love all genres, but I think my true love for outlaw country came from when I started touring with Pantera.

"I was constantly hearing those guys on the bus jamming outlaw country. If it wasn't Willie Nelson, it was Johnny Cash. I just fell in love with the lyrics as well. The lyrical content is so f***ing real.

"Whenever I would hear these songs, I'd think to myself, 'Man, this stuff needs to be heavy. I would hear it heavy." Check out the new track - here.

