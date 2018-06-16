|
Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour was a top story on Wednesday: As Evanescence and acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling gear up to launch their North American coheadlining summer tour, they have released a music video for their collaboration "Hi-Lo". The track features a violin solo by Stirling and features Evanescence backed by orchestra. The video was directed by P.R. Brown and features footage from the Synthesis tour. Watch it here Evanescence and Lindsey Stirling will be kicking off their coheadlining tour on July 6th in Kansas City, MO at the Starlight Theatre. The trek will be wrapping up on September 8th in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater. - here.
