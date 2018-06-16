A Colombian reggaetón superstar and crossover hitmaker, Balvin is a leader of Latin music's renewed international popularity with a fresh take on the sound. J Balvin is a game changer, breaking down international musical borders to make an indelible mark on the pop landscape with smash hits like "6AM", "Ay Vamos", "Ginza", "Safari" and many more. Watch the trailer here.

"Bruuttal" celebrates Balvin's Medellín homecoming spectacular, with an exhilarating special anniversary concert to show his gratitude to 14,000 fans. As both a proud global ambassador for Latin culture, and one of music's most in-demand collaborators, Balvin is joined onstage by fellow Latin music superstars Nicky Jam, Yandel, Farruko, Zion y Lennox, and Jowell y Randy, amongst others. Read more - here.

Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.