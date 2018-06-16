News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Journey

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again was a top story on Wednesday: Journey's Jonathan Cain was recently asked if he thinks that former frontman Steve Perry would ever perform with the band again and the keyboardist said that it was up to their ex-singer, but also said that he hopes Perry continues to make music whether with Journey or not.

Cain was asked the question during a chat with Q103 in Albany and responded, "I don't know. You'd have to ask Steve on that. I really don't know.

"I was surprised he didn't show up at soundcheck at the [Rock] Hall Of Fame. I thought for sure... I kept looking in the wings to see if he was going to surprise us, but he didn't - he declined.

"I respect him and his private life, and he's been so gracious in all the sync licenses. He stays involved in keeping the brand as excellent as it can be, so he's cooperating and helping our brand and business by approving and really looking at everything that comes down the pike, so I thank him for that.

"He's a classy guy. He showed it at the Hall Of Fame. He looked happy, healthy. I hope he continues to make music and sing, because that's what he was blessed to do." - here.

