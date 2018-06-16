|
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind (Week in Review)
.
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Talked Collaboration With Ghost Mastermind was a top story on Wednesday: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed in a new interview that he and Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge recently discussed some "collaborative opportunities". Halford told the Phoenix New Times, "I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities. "It's fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It's like different football teams - it's the same game but a different play. I'm just very curious to see where my voice can fit in." - here.
Halford told the Phoenix New Times, "I was in the dressing room with Tobias from Ghost, and we talked about collaborative opportunities.
"It's fun for musicians to step into each other's world. It's like different football teams - it's the same game but a different play. I'm just very curious to see where my voice can fit in." - here.