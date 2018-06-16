Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman'

Although this is indeed a Brant Bjork record it is the first record Brant so closely collaborate with a producer and co-writer; his Low Desert Punk Band guitarist and friend, Bubba Dupree. Brant and Bubba wrote and performed the music along with guest appearances by bass player Armand Secco Sabal, Nick Oliveri and vocalist Sean Wheeler who has been a touring member of the Low Desert Punk Band.

The recording took place in March of 2018 at Zainaland, a creative villa owned by Brant Bjork's wife, Zaina Alwan, in the California desert town of 29 Palms. The record was recorded and engineered by Yosef Sanborn who also owns and operates Massive FX pedals in Los Angeles. Multiple pedals designed by Yosef were used by Brant and Bubba for this record. Additional tracks were recorded by Bubba Dupree at Brant Bjork's home studio in Venice beach California.