News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman' (Week in Review)

.
Brant Bjork

Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman' was a top story on Thursday: Desert Rock legend Brant Bjork (Kyuss and Fu Manchu) has announced that he will be releasing his new solo album 'Mankind Woman' on September 14th. We were sent the following details:

Although this is indeed a Brant Bjork record it is the first record Brant so closely collaborate with a producer and co-writer; his Low Desert Punk Band guitarist and friend, Bubba Dupree. Brant and Bubba wrote and performed the music along with guest appearances by bass player Armand Secco Sabal, Nick Oliveri and vocalist Sean Wheeler who has been a touring member of the Low Desert Punk Band.

The recording took place in March of 2018 at Zainaland, a creative villa owned by Brant Bjork's wife, Zaina Alwan, in the California desert town of 29 Palms. The record was recorded and engineered by Yosef Sanborn who also owns and operates Massive FX pedals in Los Angeles. Multiple pedals designed by Yosef were used by Brant and Bubba for this record. Additional tracks were recorded by Bubba Dupree at Brant Bjork's home studio in Venice beach California. Read more - here.

Brant Bjork Music and more

Brant Bjork T-shirts and Posters

More Brant Bjork News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brant Bjork Announces New Album 'Mankind Woman'

Kyuss' Brant Bjork Launches Tao Of The Devil Tour

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.