ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show (Week in Review)
ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show was a top story on Thursday: A special tribute show has been announced for late Cave In bassist Caleb Scofield, which will feature a special one off reunion from ISIS who will be playing under the name of their debut album "Celestial". Billed as the west coast version of A Celebration of the Life and Art of Caleb Scofield the event will be taking place on October 13th at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Apart from the ISIS reunion, the show will also feature performances from Scofield's bands Cave In and Old Man Gloom, along with Pelican and 27 (which features Cave In's Adam McGrath). Read more - here.
