|
Judas Priest And Ozzy Osbourne Big Winners At Golden Gods (Week in Review)
.
Judas Priest And Ozzy Osbourne Big Winners At Golden Gods was a top story on Thursday: Metal legends Judas Priest won the Best British Band honors and Ozzy Osbourne took home the biggest prize of the night during this year's the Metal Hammer Golden Gods event. The special awards show took place at the Indigo at the O2 in London and featured live performances from Carpenter Brut, Myrkur, Meshuggah, Baroness and Parkway Drive. Hosted by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, other big winners included Lacuna Coil for Best Live Band and Arch Enemy for best International band with Ozzy taking home the Golden God award this year. The Black Sabbath frontman had this to say, "What an immense honor it is to be getting a second Golden God Award after Sabbath picked one up last year." See the full list of winners - here.
The special awards show took place at the Indigo at the O2 in London and featured live performances from Carpenter Brut, Myrkur, Meshuggah, Baroness and Parkway Drive.
Hosted by Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, other big winners included Lacuna Coil for Best Live Band and Arch Enemy for best International band with Ozzy taking home the Golden God award this year.
The Black Sabbath frontman had this to say, "What an immense honor it is to be getting a second Golden God Award after Sabbath picked one up last year." See the full list of winners - here.