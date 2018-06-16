News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set (Week in Review)

Nick Mason

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has announced that he will be releasing a brand new box set collection of his solo albums, "Unattended Luggage", on August 31.

The limited-edition offering compiles the rocker's 1981 release, "Nick Mason's Fictitious Sports," 1985's "Profiles" and 1987's "White Of The Eye" soundtrack in both 3CD and 3LP vinyl packages for the first time in over 20 years.

The drummer's debut effort, "Nick Mason's Fictitious Sports", saw him collaborate with a variety of different musicians including Robert Wyatt and Carla Bley.

His second album, "Profiles" - a collaboration with 10cc guitarist Rick Fenn - was a mainly instrumental record except for the tracks "Lie For A Lie," which features vocals from Maggie Reilly and former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour, and "Israel," sung by UFO keyboardist Danny Peyronel.

A soundtrack for a British thriller movie of the same name, "White Of The Eye" saw Mason once again collaborate with Fenn. "These recordings hold a very special place for me in my musical life," explains Mason. "Listening back after 30 odd years, I'm delighted they are getting the reissue treatment. I'm rather hoping that sales will be sufficient to damage the market in the original rare vinyl versions!" Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Nick Mason Music and more

Nick Mason T-shirts and Posters

More Nick Mason News

