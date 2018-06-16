News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Jason Robert (Stone Stanley) (Week in Review)

.
Jason Robert

Singled Out: Jason Robert (Stone Stanley) was a top story on Thursday: Stone Stanley frontman Jason Robert today shares the story behind the song "Freedom Chant" as they gear for their video release party this Friday for the next single from their new album "The Mudstomp Tapes." Here is the story:

Early last year I was about to record my second album, The Mudstomp Tapes, and I found myself scouring through old journals to make sure I hadn't missed any inspiration along the way. This way I'd be most inspired going into the studio. What I actually uncovered was an idea…an original idea, for a song that I had already released on my self-titled debut album (Stone Stanley 2010). The song, Anywhere I Go, opens the debut album and boasts a chorus vocal line of "I am free anywhere I go, I am free like rock & roll". This chorus line always struck me as more of a chant than a melodic singalong.

I almost wanted to record it with no music, just A Capella, but alas the band I used for the debut album came up with a very funky and danceable rhythm that stuck so well we made it the opening track of the album. But for some reason, the A Capella version I kept hearing in my head just would not go away. It was more of a chant, more primal, more stripped down to the bare bones.

I would normally not even bother reworking an idea that already made its way to record, however I had a tiger by the tail and I knew it. So I emptied my mind of the original track and rewrote the song with different chords and lyrics. The only thing remaining was the original chant. At Pepper Ranch Studios (Hesperia, Ca) my bass player Scott Longnecker and I did a live take of the song. I strummed the song on an acoustic Gretsch guitar and chanted the lyrics while kicking a Pearl bass and snare drum with my feet, Scott provided the bottom end on bass. It was one live take but we knew we stuck it. I then overdubbed an electric slide accompaniment on an old Silvertone guitar which gives the track a really spooky quality. We named the song Freedom Chant and included it on our latest release, The Mudstomp Tapes.
In the end, I felt I had righted a wrong somehow, that now the original idea made sense. However as time goes on, our live shows have proven that both songs have an equal place in the hearts of our loyal fans. They view the songs as two very different themes, just sharing the same chorus. I was wrong to think one would replace the other; in fact it brought the other to life. Both songs are very different sonically and melodically. I guess the moral of the story, if there is one, is to never give up on a great idea, even if you've already tried it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album and the video release party - right here!

Jason Robert Music and more

Jason Robert T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Robert News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Jason Robert (Stone Stanley)

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.