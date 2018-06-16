|
Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single (Week in Review)
.
Adrian Galysh Streaming New Single was a top story on Friday: Adrian Galysh has released a stream of the track "So Close... So Far," which is the first single that comes from his forthcoming album "Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition." Due out July 10, 2018, Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will include completely re-recorded tracks, the remastered original record, and bonus live tracks. Adrian had this to say, "Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parent's basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22-it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide-richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly…real drums!" Check out the song - here.
Due out July 10, 2018, Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will include completely re-recorded tracks, the remastered original record, and bonus live tracks.
Adrian had this to say, "Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parent's basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22-it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide-richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly…real drums!" Check out the song - here.