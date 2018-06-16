Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release (Week in Review)

Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release was a top story on Friday: Julien-K has announced that they will be joining The Revolutions 3 Tour this summer that will feature Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, and The Cult and they are ramping up to release a music video for their latest single "Photo Volaire". The can be streamed here and the group had this to say, "'Photo Voltaire' is very much a song about the struggle in our lives as artists - and for once, about a victory. I thought of the concept for the song lyrics and meaning one day at 5AM, prepping my board at the beach to surf in CA_X, and the unfinished version of the song we had been playing with for months but could not 'solve' was solved immediately by the sun exploding over the ocean line @ nearly 6am …. "The concept 'Photo Voltaire' - the explosion of the sun in my own words - and the chorus popped into my head. This has been an analog for the band ever since. All the touring, crowdfunding, fan support, and so much more that has happened for us since we gave in to total honesty and authenticity. Our fans connect with this and us. All the opportunities - it's like the sun exploding out of nowhere in our lives." The tour will be kicking off on July 7th in Las Vegas at the Beauty Bar and concluding on August 15th at the iconic Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.



