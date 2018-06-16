News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates (Week in Review)

Stone Sour

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates was a top story on Friday: Stone Sour have expanded their upcoming North American tour plans beyond supporting metal legend Ozzy Osbourne on the first leg of his No More Tours II farewell trek.

Corey Taylor and his band have announced that they will also be playing three headline shows along the way next fall in support of their 2017 studio album "Hydrograd".

The band will now be playing their own shows in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE on September 3rd, St. Louis, MO at The Pageant on September 22nd and Reno, NV at the Grand Theatre on October 5th. Tickets will be going on sale this Friday at 10am Local time via the band's website, according to the - announcement.

