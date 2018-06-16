TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

The tour will feature support from Between The Buried And Me and Plini and will include a special show at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London on December 1st that will be filmed for a DVD release.

Singer Daniel Tompkins had this to say, "It's been over two years since our last UK headline and we're excited to bring our biggest and best show to our UK fans. We're also in very good company, joining us - our friends, Between the Buried and Me and Plini - these shows are not to be missed. We'll see you all there!"