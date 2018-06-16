News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music (Week in Review)

Tool

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music was a top story on Friday: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan shared some good news and bad news with fans about long awaited new music from the acclaimed group as he accepted the Icon award at the Metal Hammer Golden.

The good news is that the singer and band mastermind has promised that the new music, the follow up to their 2006 record "10,000 Days" is coming. The bad news is it will not be until next year.

Keenan was on hand at the special event in London on June 11th to accept the award and Metal Hammer reports that he said, "I wouldn't be here without you guys, so thank you very much for all that. A lot of work's being done, a lot of work's been done. I'll go on record now saying you're gonna see some new music next year."

On Sunday the band posted a studio photo of a bass guitar and captioned it with "JUSTIN'S bass setup in the studio. Sounds like he is making great progress recording in 'a great studio.'" Watch video of his acceptance speech - here.

