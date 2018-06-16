|
Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates (Week in Review)
.
Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates was a top story on Friday: Toto have announced that they have added twenty-one new North American concerts to their The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour, which is the band's celebration of their 40th Anniversary. The special tour is set to kick off on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts and will be wrapping up on November 27th in Lynn, MA at Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium.
