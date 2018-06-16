Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Here is the synopsis that they sent over for the show: At the height of their success Van Halen was the biggest rock band in the world, infamous for their excess and raucous live performances. With their strutting frontmen, wild hair and penchant for spandex they are often portrayed as the archetypal '80s American rock band.

"By 1984 they were the biggest band in the world but behind the scenes the battles for control raged among the Van Halen brothers and its lead singer, David Lee Roth. Years of touring, drugs and personality clashes had left them on the brink.

"When Roth's ambitions grew beyond the band the brothers moved quickly to force him out leaving millions of fans devastated. But Van Halen would rise from the ashes to regroup with a new front man in Sammy Hagar.

"Against the odds they reached even greater heights with a string of four consecutive chart topping albums. Apparently vindicated by their decision the band appeared harmonious but as the success grew new tensions emerged and in 1996 the tale of 10 years earlier was repeated when Hagar was ousted for his apparent disloyalty. - here.