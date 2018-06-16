News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend (Week in Review)

.
Van Halen

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend was a top story on Friday: The REELZ TV network has announced that their special "Van Halen: Breaking the Band" is scheduled to premiere this Sunday, June 17 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT.

Here is the synopsis that they sent over for the show: At the height of their success Van Halen was the biggest rock band in the world, infamous for their excess and raucous live performances. With their strutting frontmen, wild hair and penchant for spandex they are often portrayed as the archetypal '80s American rock band.

"By 1984 they were the biggest band in the world but behind the scenes the battles for control raged among the Van Halen brothers and its lead singer, David Lee Roth. Years of touring, drugs and personality clashes had left them on the brink.

"When Roth's ambitions grew beyond the band the brothers moved quickly to force him out leaving millions of fans devastated. But Van Halen would rise from the ashes to regroup with a new front man in Sammy Hagar.

"Against the odds they reached even greater heights with a string of four consecutive chart topping albums. Apparently vindicated by their decision the band appeared harmonious but as the success grew new tensions emerged and in 1996 the tale of 10 years earlier was repeated when Hagar was ousted for his apparent disloyalty. - here.

Van Halen Music and more

Van Halen T-shirts and Posters

More Van Halen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour?

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics

Van Halen's 40th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Eddie Van Halen Moves To Block Video Footage Release

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.