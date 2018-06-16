|
Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release (Week in Review)
Vicious Rumors Announce Limited Edition DVD Release was a top story on Friday: Vicious Rumors have announced that they will be releasing a Limited DVD called "666 Years of Blood, Sweat & Cheers" in August and have announced additional dates for their "Digital Dictator" US Tour. We were sent the following details: What started as a four week and 25 show tour has grown now to 45 dates booked in America and Canada with a European leg of dates for November in the works.
