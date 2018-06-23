News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters (Week in Review)

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Foo Fighters were joined by Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan for a performance of the 1987 Guns N' Roses classic, 'It's So Easy", during the Foos headlining set at the Firenze Rocks Festival in Florence, Italy on June 14.

The surprise appearance by the reunited Guns N' Roses trio on the opening night of the 4-day event comes a day before the band will headline the same festival at the city's Visarno Arena Firenze.

While both acts are currently playing dates on summer treks across Europe, the Italian event was not the first time they've hooked up: Dave Grohl joined GNR for a performance of "Paradise City" in Tulsa, OK last November.

After Grohl broke his leg during a June 2015 gig in Gothenburg, Sweden, the band cancelled a series of dates before the rocker returned to live action by playing seated on a metal throne; Grohl eventually loaned the throne to Rose for performances in the spring and summer of 2016 after the singer broke his foot during the launch of Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour at The Troubadour in Los Angeles in April of 2016.

On the road in support of their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", the Foo Fighters will wrap up their summer European run in London on June 23 before kicking off North American shows in Columbia, MD on July 6. Watch video of the Foo N' Roses jam - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

