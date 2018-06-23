News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour was a top story on Saturday: The Marshall Tucker Band have announced that they will be joining fellow southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd for over a dozen of their recently announced farewell tour dates.

MTB have been added to 14 stops of Skynyrd's epic Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Frontman Doug Gray shared his excitement about the upcoming live dates:

"Great news! We are thrilled to be able continue onward celebrating the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lots of new dates have been announced. Thanks to the Skynyrd team and fans for having The Marshall Tucker Band along for the ride during this magical time in the history of southern rock." Read more - here.

