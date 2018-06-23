Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

MTB have been added to 14 stops of Skynyrd's epic Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Frontman Doug Gray shared his excitement about the upcoming live dates:

"Great news! We are thrilled to be able continue onward celebrating the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lots of new dates have been announced. Thanks to the Skynyrd team and fans for having The Marshall Tucker Band along for the ride during this magical time in the history of southern rock." Read more - here.