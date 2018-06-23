News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles (Week in Review)

.
U2

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) U2 will expand their vinyl reissues series with the July 27 release of three records - 1991's "Achtung Baby", 1993's "Zooropa" and the 1998 collection, "The Best Of 1980-1990."
 
The band's seventh album, "Achtung Baby" was produced by longtime U2 collaborators Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno with Steve Lillywhite. The project spawned four US Top 40 hits - "Mysterious Ways", "One", "Even Better Than The Real Thing" and "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses" - while reaching No. 1 in several countries and selling more than 8 million copies in the States.
 
The follow-up - 1993's "Zooropa" - also reached the top of the charts in several countries. Produced by Flood, Brian Eno and The Edge, the set was recorded in just 6 weeks and went on to take home the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. This 25th anniversary edition will see "Zooropa" released in a 2LP format for the first time ever while also including two mixes of the singles "Lemon" and "Numb."
 
U2's first compilation release, "The Best Of 1980-1990" features seminal songs from early in the band's career, as well as many of their biggest global hits. The 2LP format includes the track, "One Tree Hill" from 1987's "The Joshua Tree", only available on vinyl formats of this compilation.
 
Remastered and pressed on 180gm vinyl, each reissue includes a download card and faithful reproduction of the original artwork. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 Music and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Video From U2's Apollo Theater Performance Goes Online

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

U2 Announce Special Show At Iconic Apollo Theater

U2 Share Video From Experience + Innocence Tour Launch

U2 Release 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way' Video

U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members

Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release

Rolling Stones Rock Classic Song With James Bay

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover

A Pale Horse Named Death Announce Spring Tour For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.