Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify' (Week in Review)
Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify' was a top story on Saturday: Young the Giant have released a brand new single called "Simplify". The digital track is the group's first new track since their 2016 release "Home Of The Strange". "We construct images of how life should be lived: how to act, dress, tweet, and vote, and often times it is easy to lose your true self to the images we create for all to see. But love is simple, and to love someone is to love all of humanity. It is the closest thing to truth, and even though love can be compromising, painful, and exhausting, we can only see our truest selves in the eyes of another. This is the essence of Simplify". Stream the track - here.
