As I Lay Dying Play First Show In Five Years- The Cramps' Nick Knox Dead At 60- Marilyn Manson A Lost Boy- Emmure Offshoot Painless- More

Former drummer for The Cramps Nick Knox has passed away at the age of 60. He was a member of the group from 1977 until 1991. His former bandmate Kid Congo Powers paid tribute with the following social media post "Nick Knox Coolest of the cool. R.I.P. Glad to have played to your boss Beat. Meet you on the mystery plane .Nick said on his last email to me a few months ago 'don't take any wooden nickles or $20 bills with Reggie Jackson on 'em. Your friend and mine .' Already missed #nickknox"

Marilyn Manson has never passed up a chance of taking a hit song and making it his own. His latest endeavor in that direction is his just released version of the theme song from "The Lost Boys". Check out Manson's take on "Cry Little Sister" here



Emmure offshoot Painless have released a new music video for their track "Ominous World." The song comes from the group's debut EP "No Help," which will be hitting stores on June 22nd. Watch the Anthony Altamura and Alex Seefried directed video here

A live video of KISS star Gene Simmons' performance of the track "Are You Ready?" from his Vault Box set has been posted online. The clip was captured during an event on June 2nd in Stockholm. Watch it here

Dokken icon George Lynch revealed in a new SiriusXM interview that he had been approached to replace Warren DeMartini in the band Ratt. He said, "we just couldn't come to an agreement on it. They haven't called me back." Read more here

Chelsea Grin are streaming a new song called "See You Soon." It comes from their forthcoming "Eternal Nightmare," which will be released on July 13th. Listen to the new track here

Conor Sullivan has announced that he has left Ice Nine Kills after almost a decade with the group. He has this to say, "As many of you are aware, I have moved on from Ice Nine Kills. It's hard to sum up nearly a decade's worth of memories and experiences into one paragraph but all I can say is I'm so honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to travel and live that life for so long." Read more here.

Madball have released a new music video fro their track "The Fog," which features Tim Armstrong of Rancid. The song comes from their just release album "For The Cause". Watch the video here

"Ready for an upgrade?" asks The Dead Daisies. "Instead of Signing Sessions, we've come up with a very special treat for the Daisies family called DaisyLand - and follow us @TheDaisyLand over on Twitter for exclusive content from DaisyLand, starting Monday, June 18th."

Baroness frontman John Baizley says in a new interview that the band has finished the basic tracks for their forthcoming album, telling Heavy (via Lambgoat), "[The new album] is mostly recorded, but that doesn't mean we don't still have a ton of work to do on it. So it's back from this [European] tour, straight back to work - in fact, we're doing a little bit of work whilst on tour... We're really just racing to the finish line trying to get the record out so we can start introducing new songs to the setlist."

Epica have released the first trailer for their forthcoming Epica Vs. Attack On Titan EP (out July 20th). The usual project mashes up the symphonic metal band and the popular Japanese anime series. In the new clip guitarist Isaac Delahaye and keyboardist Coen Janssen discuss the journey of writing and adapting the theme songs to fit the Epica sound. Watch the video here

Kissin' Dynamite are streaming their new track "You're Not Alone". The song comes from the German group's upcoming album "Ecstacy", which will be hitting stores on July 6th. Listen to the song here

Under The Radar Track Of The Week: ASHRR (pronounced as Asher). Imagine a band that mixes elements of David Bowie and Depeche Mode. You don't have to, just check out ASSHRR's recently release video for their song "Medicine Man" here. Check it out here and share with your friends if you like what you hear! - here.